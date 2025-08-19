Shedeur Sanders' Browns future in jeopardy as NFL insider hints at Coach Prime's son being cut amid roster battle with Dillon Gabriel heating up

Shedeur Sanders had a strong preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. However, despite impressing many as a rookie in the offseason, Sanders might not make the Browns' 53-man roster, according to NFL insider Pete Prisco. On Monday, Prisco appeared on &quot;NFL on CBS,&quot; and explained why he felt the Browns might cut Sanders before the 2025 regular season, amid his competition with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.&quot;I don't think they'll keep both veterans and both rookie quarterbacks,&quot; Prisco said. &quot;It just doesn't make sense. And, by the way, what if they decided to get rid of one of the rookies? The rookie that they would probably get rid of would be the one they took in the 5th round,&quot;The Browns confirmed that veteran Joe Flacco will be their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Prisco then said that the team might trade Kenny Pickett, before suggesting that Sanders might also not make the cut for Cleveland's 53-man roster. The Browns will play their third and final preseason game against the LA Rams on Saturday. However, it remains to be seen whether Sanders will play in that game. A look at Shedeur Sanders' preseason debut performance vs. PanthersCleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: GettyIn his preseason debut against the Panthers, Shedeur Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The QB also had 19 yards on four carries in the first half of the contest before being replaced by Tyler Huntley. Cleveland eventually went on to beat Carolina 30-10. Many felt that Sanders led Cleveland's offense well, especially since he did not play much with the first team in training camp. However, there is still some uncertainty about whether the QB will be part of the Browns for the regular season.The Browns selected Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's draft. He was the second QB they drafted after taking Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick.