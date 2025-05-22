Shedeur Sanders' Browns QB1 dream in jeopardy as insider details Deshaun Watson's timeline for Achilles recovery

Shedeur Sanders has been in the limelight ever since the Cleveland Browns took him with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. The quarterback has been linked with the starting quarterback role for the franchise in the 2025 season, but his QB1 dream might not come to fruition.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Albert Breer offered an update on projected Browns QB1 Deshaun Watson's recovery from his Achilles injury. Breer was on "The Afternoon Drive" on 92.3 The Fan and suggested that Watson could recover in time to play in the 2025 season.

“I don’t think it’s impossible at all. I think it’s definitely on the table and I think he could play this year,” Breer said. “You look at the timelines for an achilles, they do vary a bunch, but based on when he had his second year (December 2024), the idea that he can come back in nine months…you’re still talking about potentially (coming back) before the season.

“I think there’s a possibility that he (Watson) comes back and he’s cleared in time to play a good chunk of the 2025 season,”

Watson, who was Cleveland's starting QB last season, tore his right Achilles tendon during the Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. He re-ruptured the same tendon in January 2025, which required the QB to have a second surgery.

Nonetheless, it appears that the QB might be able to feature for the Browns in the 2025 season if his recovery goes to plan.

Since Sanders was looking to potentially serve as the Browns' QB2 next season, Watson's availability could push him further down the pecking order.

Shedeur Sanders impressed many at Browns' rookie minicamp

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders reportedly impressed many at the Browns' rookie minicamp nearly two weeks ago. The quarterback will want to continue his upward trajectory in the OTAs next week.

Sanders will have to pip the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel if he wants to land the QB1 role for the Browns next season.

Sanders began his college career at Jackson State in 2021, before transferring to Colorado in 2023, where he played for two seasons. In his final collegiate season, the QB was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

