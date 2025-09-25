"I’m capable of doing better" - Shedeur Sanders calls out NFL quarterbacks ahead of Browns vs. Lions Week 4 game

Shedeur Sanders does not just want to play - he wants to shine and silence the critics. And he has a message for the current crop of starting quarterbacks as his Cleveland Browns prepare for the Detroit Lions this coming Sunday.

The fifth-round rookie had initially been projected to be a first-rounder in this year's Draft, only to suffer one of the most highly publicized slides in the event's history. Then he was penciled in as the third-stringer behind veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland, however, he called himself ready to impress:

“I know for sure, I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that.”

However, he also admitted that whether he eventually would get to play or not was not in his hands:

“If things happen, things pan out where I play, then I’ll be out there and I’ll be ready to play. I’m ready to play right now.”

Sanders' father Deion also believes his son will see the field sometime as early as this season. He said on yesterday's episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights:

"It's coming up. I got a prediction. I ain't telling nobody. I got a feeling when it's going to go down. But it's going to go down this year. ... He's going to get a shot."

Eric Dickerson hoping for Browns to cut Shedeur Sanders

During the early days of 2025 draft hype, a few analysts foresaw Shedeur Sanders going somewhere like the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders. After all, both were quarterback-needy franchises based in very famous cities where he could maximize the value of his brand.

It did not happen come event time, and he fell to the fifth round with the Browns as previously mentioned. However, Eric Dickerson still believes he can better thrive elsewhere, and he has a way.

Speaking to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, citing "a guy who works for the National Football League" as his source, the Hall of Fame running back denounced the organization as "a bad football team" that will never give Sanders "a fair shot" because it did not want him in the first place:

"I hate to see him there. I wish they would have cut him. Let him have an opportunity to go to a better football team."

Kickoff for the Browns-Lions game is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

