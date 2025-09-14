  • home icon
  • "Shedeur Sanders is a certified loser": Coach Prime's son grilled by fans for rejecting Ravens' draft offer to backup Lamar Jackson

By Arnold
Modified Sep 14, 2025 17:15 GMT
Coach Prime's son grilled by fans for rejecting Ravens' draft offer to backup Lamar Jackson - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns took Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback had also reportedly garnered interest from the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders, however, reportedly declined joining the Ravens since he did not want to be on a roster with Lamar Jackson as competition.

When fans found out that Sanders was not keen on joining Jackson due to the stiff competition from the two-time MVP, they had some wild reactions.

"Shedeur is a certified loser lmao," one tweeted.
"Did he think a 5th round pick was going to start week 1 on a different team?" another added.
"Stop talking about a third string QB please. Talk about the players who earned the right to play today….." a third commented.

Some felt that Sanders made the right decision by declining the offer to join the Ravens as Jackson's backup.

"People are being dense on purpose. Shedeur has an infinitely better path to becoming the starting QB next to Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel than he would backing up LAMAR JACKSON," one wrote.
"Smart man. I’d rather back up Joe Flacco too," another added.
"He’s right and I wouldn’t blame him," a user tweeted.
If Sanders had joined the Ravens, he would have been on the same team that his father, Deion, played for in the final two years of his career.

Sanders went on to sign a reported four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns this offseason.

Shedeur Sanders is currently QB3 on Browns roster

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty
Shedeur Sanders is currently serving as the Browns' QB3 in his rookie year. He is behind starter Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The Browns took Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in this year's draft. Although Sanders had a strong offseason and training camp at Cleveland, the team opted to put Gabriel ahead of the former Colorado QB.

The Browns suffered a 17-16 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Cleveland faces Baltimore in Week 2 this Sunday.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

