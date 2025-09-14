"Shedeur Sanders is a certified loser": Coach Prime's son grilled by fans for rejecting Ravens' draft offer to backup Lamar Jackson

The Cleveland Browns took Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback had also reportedly garnered interest from the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders, however, reportedly declined joining the Ravens since he did not want to be on a roster with Lamar Jackson as competition.
When fans found out that Sanders was not keen on joining Jackson due to the stiff competition from the two-time MVP, they had some wild reactions.
"Shedeur is a certified loser lmao," one tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Did he think a 5th round pick was going to start week 1 on a different team?" another added.
"Stop talking about a third string QB please. Talk about the players who earned the right to play today….." a third commented.
Some felt that Sanders made the right decision by declining the offer to join the Ravens as Jackson's backup.
"People are being dense on purpose. Shedeur has an infinitely better path to becoming the starting QB next to Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel than he would backing up LAMAR JACKSON," one wrote.
"Smart man. I’d rather back up Joe Flacco too," another added.
"He’s right and I wouldn’t blame him," a user tweeted.
If Sanders had joined the Ravens, he would have been on the same team that his father, Deion, played for in the final two years of his career.
Sanders went on to sign a reported four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns this offseason.
Shedeur Sanders is currently QB3 on Browns roster
Shedeur Sanders is currently serving as the Browns' QB3 in his rookie year. He is behind starter Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
The Browns took Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in this year's draft. Although Sanders had a strong offseason and training camp at Cleveland, the team opted to put Gabriel ahead of the former Colorado QB.
The Browns suffered a 17-16 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Cleveland faces Baltimore in Week 2 this Sunday.
Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.