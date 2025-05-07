Shedeur Sanders' close pal shares rare insight on Browns QB's personality off the field

Shedeur Sanders' friend says the quarterback is glad to be a Cleveland Brown and is fine with how the draft played out.

Sanders had hopes of being a first-round pick, but that didn't happen. After not being picked, it was expected he would be a Day 2 pick, but Sanders ended up sliding to the fifth round.

It was a bit of a surprise, but after the draft, Sanders' friend Hellion 'Boogie' Knight, who is also the head of operations for Young Money APAA, the agency tied to Sanders says the quarterback had no problem going in the fifth round.

"If I could go back and do it again, I wouldn't change a thing. I am where I belong. I just need the opportunity to go compete," Knight said.

It's an interesting comment from Knight, as many would think Sanders would want to be a top-five pick, as he expected. Yet, it appears the quarterback learned a lot from the draft process and falling to the fifth round.

Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season with the Buffaloes as he led them to a bowl game appearance.

Browns GM says Shedeur Sanders 'wants to be great'

Although Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round, the quarterback has a chance to compete for a starting job.

Cleveland traded up in the fifth round to select Sanders, and Browns general manager expects Sanders to come in and compete for the starting job.

"We felt good with him as a person," Berry said Saturday, via ESPN. "He works hard. He's a really good kid. He wants to be great. His teammates loved him in Colorado, and I know he'll come in here ready to work, ready to try and put his best foot forward in all areas of competition."

Sanders will compete with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel for the starting job. Although Cleveland drafted Gabriel in the third round, the Browns felt that in the fifth round, it was too much value to pass up on Sanders.

"We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft," Berry said. "Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it's a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot."

Sanders will wear No. 12 with the Browns. He will attend Cleveland's rookie minicamp on May 9-11 before attending training camp in June 10-12.

