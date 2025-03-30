Shedeur Sanders' coach makes feelings known on Deion Sanders' status affecting QB's draft stock

Darrell Colbert, the quarterback coach preparing Shedeur Sanders for the NFL draft, does not think Deion Sanders’ presence will affect the QB’s draft stock negatively.

Colbert shared his thoughts about Deion’s involvement as a guest interviewee on The Sick Podcast, a podcast focused on the Tennessee Titans, the team that holds the first pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The podcast host asked Colbert if having a famous father like Deion involved might make teams like the Titans think twice before drafting Shedeur.

“I don't think so," Colbert said. "I think because you know what you're getting, you've seen what his dad has done when he was playing, you've seen what he's done when he's not playing. And when I say that, I'm talking about, you know, being able to make money, being able to sell tickets, like for Tennessee’s new stadium. [15:57]

“You got a kid named Shedeur Sanders, and you know, his dad's going to be around. That's going to sell tickets itself.”

Colbert is working with the top two quarterbacks in this year's draft class. He coaches Sanders as well as Miami's Cam Ward, who is currently the Tennessee Titans' top pick. Colbert is a private coach hired by quarterbacks to help them prepare for the next level.

Colbert is a former college football quarterback at SMU and has been working with both Ward and Sanders for several years. He has even brought them together to work on drills at the same time.

Deion Sanders will not be following son Shedeur to the NFL for now

Deion Sanders put an end to speculation linking him to the NFL by signing a five-year contract extension with the Colorado Buffaloes worth $54 million. The contract value puts him as the fourth-highest paid head coach in college football, behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

He will continue the transformation at Colorado without his top two players, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Both players are expected to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft after a stellar college football career.

They have followed Deion from his time as head coach at Jackson State to his two years in Colorado. They finished 9-4 in 2024, a rapid transformation after Deion took over the team only won once in 2022.

