"Shedeur Sanders is coming to Cleveland" - Browns fans convinced QB will be #2 pick after Deion Sanders' latest comments

Deion and Shedeur Sanders have officially split up. Unless a miracle happens, the Colorado coach will remain in the college game while his son will be drafted by an NFL team. The question is where Shedeur will land.

If he were to be selected second overall, he would go to the Cleveland Browns. Recent comments made by Deion Sanders in a clip posted on X on Wednesday about Cleveland's new quarterback coach Bill Musgrave have given Browns fans hope. Coach Prime and Bill Musgrave played together in Sanders' lone year with the 49ers. Musgrave was the QB scout.

Thanks to Sanders' recommendation, Musgrave played a snap in a Super Bowl in 1994.

"My favorite Super Bowl memory is a guy named Billy Musgrave, who was our scout team quarterback," Deion said. "Great player in his own right, but he played on the Scout team. We had Steve Young in the building, the MVP. Billy worked his butt off. ... But he never played because of Steve Young.

"So during the Super Bowl, we're kicking San Diego's butt and I go to George Seifert. I said 'Put Billy in.' ... He put Billy in and Billy got to throw a pass and he got to play in the Super Bowl,."

Fans saw the clip, leading to plenty of calls for Shedeur to join the Browns.

"SHEDEUR SANDERS IS COMING TO CLEVELAND!!!!" one fan commented.

"Shedeur Sanders is gonna be the next Browns QB," another fan said.

Many fans had already been pressing for Shedeur to end up in Cleveland.

"He is a Brown," one fan tweeted.

"Sanders is game-changing. Future superstar. The Titans and Browns would be foolish to pass up on him. Generational talent. Should certainly be a top-2 pick," one fan wrote.

"Would love a QB Room of: Sanders Jameis Winston QB3 Deshaun Watson…" another fan said.

If Tony Pauline's NFL mock draft 3.0 is correct, Sanders will be selected by the Tennessee Titans. Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter will instead go to the Cleveland Browns.

Exploring why Shedeur Sanders might want to join the Cleveland Browns

Sanders at Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Depending on who is asked, Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is the top QB prospect in the 2025 class. However, based on recent history, he might want to slip to second overall so he can go to the Cleveland Browns.

Over the last two years, second-overall picks CJ Stroud and Jayden Daniels have had breakout rookie seasons. In Stroud's case, he won a playoff game, while Daniels emerged as a favorite for rookie of the year and got within one game of the Super Bowl.

The first overall picks in those years, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams, finished under .500. Based on history alone, Sanders has plenty of reasons to be content with waiting for one pick to be selected.

