Shedeur Sanders saw Hall-of-Fame caliber up close with his father, but the ultimate aim for any quarterback is to either match or surpass Tom Brady. The former Patriots and Buccaneers star won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any other franchise, and established himself as the greatest signal-caller of all time. His journey from being a late pick passed over by multiple teams to becoming the face of the league is legendary.

Ad

Now, Shedeur Sanders, having suffered a similar fate in the 2025 NFL Draft and eventually picked in the fifth round, is looking to follow in Tom Brady's path. Given how highly rated he was coming into this year's jamboree in Green Bay, his slide was the talk of the town. However, he finally has a chance to prove his doubters wrong as a Browns quarterback after the Cleveland franchise made him the second signal-caller they took in this year's draft behind Dillon Gabriel.

Ad

Trending

Shedeur Sanders is certainly backing himself to succeed and revealed that he had talked to Tom Brady and is taking inspiration from the GOAT's journey. He said that he sees himself having a similar story to the legendary quarterback, saying,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My story is going to be similar. I was a late round draft pick but we’re here now and none of that stuff matters, it just mattered on the day. I’m just excited to be here and ready to work”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tom Brady shares his advice for Shedeur Sanders

Tom Brady confirmed that he had reached out to Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. He told Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast that he told the rookie that what matters more than the first day, when a person is drafted, is what happens every subsequent day after that. The GOAT said,

"I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well. And I said, 'Dude, like whatever happens, wherever you go, that's your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft.' I was 199. So, who can speak on it better than me? Like what that really means. Use it as motivation, you're going to get your chances, go take advantage of it."

Ad

Shedeur Sanders certainly seems to be taking inspiration from Tom Brady and backing himself. He will also wear No. 12 as he begins his professional career with the Browns, and there has been nobody more accomplished wearing that jersey than the seven-time Super Bowl champion. He wore No. 2 in college, but that was not available in Cleveland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.