"Shedeur Sanders is cooked" - NFL fans react as Raiders pass on Colorado QB for Jack Bech in second round

Shedeur Sanders was once considered an ideal fit for the Las Vegas Raiders: a very marketable second-generation superstar joining a quarterback-needy franchise based in one of the richest cities in the world. Even after they traded for Geno Smith, there was still some hope that the Colorado alum could make it there.

But on Friday, those hopes seemingly died, as Pete Carroll and John Spytek opted to bolster the receiving room by drafting TCU pass-catcher Jack Bech 58th overall:

More mockery of Sanders ensued in the aftermath:

More of it can be seen below:

"Is sanders that bad ???" one wondered.

"Saved me from Sanders once again," another praised.

"Shedeur might go to day 3 at this point lol," another predicted.

After spending his first two seasons at LSU, where he was mostly a reliever, Bech transferred to TCU, where he initially continued playing that role. But in 2024, he was elevated to starter and exploded for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

