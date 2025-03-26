Shedeur Sanders declared as Browns' "only" escape plan from $230,000,000 Deshaun Watson 'disaster': NFL analyst

Sports talk show host and NFL analyst Colin Cowherd likes the fit of Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns. He believes that drafting the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is their way to get out of the $230 million Deshaun Watson situation.

“I would draft Shedeur Sanders for a lot of reasons. I think Shedeur is built for Kevin Stefanski, who likes pocket quarterbacks over movers,” he said.

He also likened this move to what the Denver Broncos did last offseason. They cut veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, eating a big dead cap number. They then drafted Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in last year’s draft, and he led them to the playoffs in his rookie season.

“The only way to get out of the Deshaun Watson disaster is how the Broncos got out of the Russell Wilson disaster. Hit on a rookie quarterback that you don't have to pay big money for four years. That's the only way to get out of it. And then you just, then you just figure out ways around.

“Even if you make the worst deal in league history to Deshaun Watson, in one year or two years, if you just hit on a player at the same position in the draft, you can deal with it.” [11:16]

Cowherd was discussing the possibility of Shedeur to the Browns on his podcast, ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast,’ with guest and fellow Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright.

Cowherd added that Sanders’ completion percentage in college is very impressive. He had a 74% completion percentage last season. It led all of college football, with Ohio State Buckeye and fellow draft prospect Will Howard in second with a 73% completion percentage.

Nick Wright replied by pointing out that the New York Giants' signing of both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston lends further credence to the idea that the Browns could take Shedeur Sanders. He believed that signing two veteran quarterbacks would suggest that the Giants either do not like Sanders or do not believe he will be available when they draft third overall.

Eyes turn to Shedeur Sanders at Colorado Buffaloes pro day

The contingent that the Cleveland Browns send to the Colorado pro day will be a good indicator of their level of interest in Shedeur Sanders and fellow top draft pick Travis Hunter. The pro day takes place on Apr. 4.

The Browns had a relatively light staff strength at the University of Miami's pro day. Despite top quarterback Cam Ward participating in drills, the Browns only sent assistant GM Glenn Cook and national scout Chris Buford. They may suspect that Ward will not be available when they draft, so they are turning their attention elsewhere.

