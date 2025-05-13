With Shedeur Sanders moving to the Cleveland Browns, there's an interesting question related to his game. The former Colorado quarterback will play for the first time without his father, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Deion Sanders, as his head coach.
Shedeur and Deion don't have just a regular father-son relationship. When Deion became the head coach at Jackson State, in 2021, his son was his quarterback; two years later, his move to Colorado also had the passer moving to his new college. They changed the Buffaloes from 1-11 to 9-4 in just two years.
His father's absence was a topic asked by a reporter during an individual interview. Shedeur, however, affirmed his confidence that being away from his father would not become a problem with the Cleveland Browns:
"Yeah, I've been built for this moment, year-by-year. In college, I was playing for my offensive coordinator. It doesn't feel new to me at this point."
Both sons of Deion had to wait a long time before joining NFL teams. Shedeur heard his name called in the fifth round, while Shilo was an undrafted free agent signing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Deion Sanders will stay at Colorado without Shedeur and Shilo Sanders
Even though his two sons left college to go through the draft, Coach Prime's impact will continue to shine. Although rumours about a possible move to the NFL happened in January, there was no move. He'll remain at Colorado, continuing his impact on the Buffaloes since his arrival.
He joined the university in 2023 after two years as the leader at Jackson State. With Shedeur leaving the team, the new quarterback for Colorado will be Kaidon Salter. He arrived this season as a transfer from Liberty as a redshirt senior, meaning he does not have more than a year of eligibility.
Another important loss for the university will be Travis Hunter, the two-way superstar who doubled as a wide receiver and a cornerback. He was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick, tying fullback Bo Matthews as the highest-ever drafted player coming from the Colorado Buffaloes.
