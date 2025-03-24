Shedeur Sanders draft rumors: Rams named "ideal fit" for Colorado star, redshirting 2025 season behind Matthew Stafford

Shedeur Sanders has purportedly seen his stock fall over the last few weeks, falling to outside the top 20 in most sites, putting him out of reach of the big-money franchises in New York and Las Vegas. According to at least one analyst, he will fall just at just the right time for another.

On Friday, draft analyst Bucky Brooks floated the Los Angeles Rams as a potential draft destination for the Colorado Buffaloes star - a systemic "ideal fit" for someone who has commanded media attention throughout his career, just like the city:

"If Sean McVay can transform Jared Goff into a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl quarterback, he would work his magic with Sanders, given their similar games. As a creative play-designer who employs a quarterback-friendly scheme, McVay could handcraft an offense that accentuates Sanders’ game as a drop-back passer."

And the transition does not have to be immediate - he can spend 2025 sitting behind incumbent starter Matthew Stafford, studying and learning the nuances of the game - just as Patrick Mahomes did behind Alex Smith in 2017 and Aaron Rodgers did behind Brett Favre after his 2005 selection.

Three other teams named "ideal fits" for Shedeur Sanders

The Rams are not the only ones who could be eyeing Shedeur Sanders. The New Orleans Saints have also been desperate for a top-tier QB prospect, even though Derek Carr is tied to them for the next two seasons. The creativity and adaptability of incoming head coach Kellen Moore only exacerbate that need:

"Though Sanders is a classic dropback passer with a traditional game, Moore’s willingness to feature his favorite concepts (various in-breaking routes at short and intermediate range) would enable the Colorado product to excel as a passer/playmaker within a rhythmic scheme."

Of course, there are still the Raiders, who still have his relationship with Tom Brady to dangle. In addition, the incumbent Geno Smith did not sign an extension when he was traded there, which could also lead to a Rams-esque "redshirt" experience as a rookie before he takes over in 2026.

Of course, there is still the possibility that Shedeur Sanders goes second overall to the Cleveland Browns anyway. That franchise badly needs a dominant quarterback after Deshaun Watson re-injured his Achilles tendon again, and Kenny Pickett is unlikely to be a long-term option for them.

