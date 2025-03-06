Shedeur Sanders Draft Rumors: Surprising $4,400,000,000 NFC team named best fit for Colorado star QB

Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the town heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback, who is expected to be taken as a top-10 pick, has now been linked with a move to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, who are valued at $4.4 billion as per Forbes, are rumored to draft Sanders in the first round in April with the ninth overall pick.

New Orleans is heading into a new era after Kellen Moore was appointed as the team's coach last month. The Saints, as per Zach Rosenblatt of "The Athletic," are expected to keep a hold of Derek Carr, while making a move for a new quarterback, likely Sanders, this year.

Per reports, Sanders' draft stock has fallen in the past few months. There are suggestions that his value might have dropped after he did not perform at the workouts during the NFL Combine after opting not to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Some reports have also suggested that a few teams were left "unimpressed" with Sanders' attitude.

Sanders was initially viewed as a top-three pick. But since his stock has plummeted, the Saints are surprisingly in with a shot to draft him this year.

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who hold the top three draft picks this year, are also looking to bring in a quarterback in April. However, reports suggest that Miami's Cam Ward is likely to be the first quarterback off the board this year, ahead of Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders expected to participate at Colorado's Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders at the 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Getty

After skipping the Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine, Shedeur Sanders is likely to participate at Colorado's Pro Day later this month. The CU Pro Day is expected to be held between March 18 and 21.

Sanders will want to flaunt his athleticism and skills at Colorado's Pro Day to restore some of the draft value that he has seemingly lost in the past few months.

In his final year with the Buffaloes, Sanders racked up 4,134 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading the team to a 9-4 record.

