Shedeur Sanders' draft stock falls further as NFL insider claims teams pass on him as QB1

Shedeur Sanders has been a hot topic of discussion entering this year's NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback opted against taking part in the on-field drills at the combine, and it appears that his draft stock has been dropping since.

On Friday, SumerSports show host Lindsay Rhodes offered some insights on how several analysts do not see Sanders going as the top QB off the board in April.

"I think the gap between (Cam) Ward and Shedeur Sanders is bigger than it's being described. A 'chasm,' @mikerenner_called it. (He thinks Sanders is closer to Dart than Ward.) I didn't talk to anyone who had him as their QB1. And *everyone* I talked to about why he might go in the top 5 mentioned "QB needy teams" as the top reason. That feels like poor process to me. Risky. I wouldn't be surprised if he went later than expected," Rhodes tweeted.

Sanders said that he did not take part in the on-field drills at the combine because he wanted to focus on interviews with some NFL teams in Indianapolis. He also did not play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30.

Since Sanders has opted against throwing in recent events, his stock appears to have taken a hit. There are suggestions that Cam Ward could be the first QB drafted this year.

Shedeur Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in final year at Colorado

Former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders was widely considered the top QB in this year's draft after his stellar final year at Colorado. He won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024.

Sanders finished with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while also scoring four TDs on the ground across 13 games.

Sanders began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2021. He transferred to Colorado in 2022 and played two years with the Buffs.

It remains to be seen where Sanders will land in the NFL.

