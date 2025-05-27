Shedeur Sanders draws bold take from ex-Steelers star as "desperate Browns" search for franchise QB

Shedeur Sanders has been linked with the starting quarterback role for the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL season. However, Sanders will need to pip the likes of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel to earn the QB1 spot.

On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark appeared on "Get Up" and said that Kenny Pickett might be tipped to lead Cleveland's offense next season, but Sanders might eventually get the QB1 role since the team is looking for a franchise quarterback.

“I believe [Sanders] will start at some point next season," Clark said. "I believe Kenny Pickett will be the frontrunner. We have to remember he was the 20th overall pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers a few years ago.

"But everything you are hearing out of Cleveland is how impressive Shedeur is. This is a guy who was talked about as a first-rounder, and I think he is showing that talent there. And I think the Cleveland Browns are desperate for a franchise guy."

Clark played 13 seasons in the NFL as a safety. He played eight years with the Steelers and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2009. During his time in the big league, the safety recorded 938 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 16 interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Since retiring from football after the 2014 season, Clark has transitioned into an analyst for ESPN.

Shedeur Sanders signed his rookie contract with the Browns last week

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Shedeur Sanders signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns on May 19. The QB inked a four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal, of which $447,000 was part of his signing bonus.

The Browns selected Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was the second QB the team drafted after taking Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick.

Nonetheless, Sanders has reportedly impressed the Cleveland coaching staff in his first month with the team and might be in contention to lead the team's offense next season.

