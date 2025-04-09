Shedeur Sanders drops 1-word reaction on visiting Steelers ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders will be having a top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, as reported by Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz on Tuesday. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is coming off visits with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sanders dropped further hint on what could be his preferred NFL destination. He wrote:

"Legendary"

Shedeur Sanders reacts to Steelers booking him for a visit

Links between him and the reigning AFC North runners-up have been very heavy in the recent weeks leading to the draft - especially as the franchise awaits Aaron Rodgers' decision.

Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark even implored general manager Omar Khan to "sell the farm" and trade up for him on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's NFL Live:

"If Shedeur Sanders does happen to slip past No. 9 and you have the opportunity to move up - if the Saints and (new head coach) Kellen Moore decide to go a different route, make it happen... Let's go get (him)."

Steelers cautioned on drafting Shedeur Sanders with No. 21 pick

It is very obvious that the Steelers need a young quarterback, regardless of what Aaron Rodgers’ decision eventually becomes. Team insider Gerry Dulac, for instance, continues to believe that they will get it in the first round, and Shedeur Sanders is the most realistic option for them should he fall outside the top 10.

He has delivered a level of production that can revitalize the offense, having thrown for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior, and a certain energy and confidence that the unit has been lacking ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired after 2021.

However, CBS’s Ryan Wilson believes the team is better off replenishing the defensive line in the wake of Larry Ogunjobi’s departure.

Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, he opined that while choosing Sanders would be “a pretty easy choice” for the organization, it would also mean passing up on someone like Kenneth Grant, who has a higher hit-rate:

“If you’re asking me who’s gonna be the better player in five years - Kenneth Grant, the defensive tackle; or a quarterback, I would probably lean Kenneth Grant because you know the type of consistency you’re gonna get, and it’s so hard to project what these quarterback are gonna be at the next level.”

Playing alongside Mason Graham, Grant recorded 69 tackles (36 solo), 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and an interception during his time at Michigan.

