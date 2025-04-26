Shedeur Sanders drops 5-word message after going undrafted on Day 2 amid catastrophic draft slide

Shedeur Sanders had a catastrophic slide in the 2025 NFL draft after failing to get picked by a team for the second day in a row. After the Colorado QB went undrafted on Day 2, he tweeted a thankful message to the almighty.

"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," Sanders tweeted.

After being snubbed in Round 1 of the NFL draft on Thursday, many believed that Sanders would get taken early in Round 2 on Friday. However, the QB is still on the board at the end of Round 3.

Sanders' last hope of being drafted will rely on being a Day 3 pick, between Rounds 4 to 7. However, not many would have expected this outcome.

Sanders had an excellent final year at Colorado, throwing for 4,137 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four TDs and guided the Buffs to a 9-4 record in 2024.

Before declaring for the draft, Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Sanders' No. 2 Colorado jersey was retired at Folsom Field last week. However, in the space of seven days since then, the QB's draft stock has plummeted significantly.

Shedeur Sanders was prank-called by an impostor pretending to be NFL GM on Day 2 of 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders was the subject of a mean prank while he was waiting to be drafted on Friday. The Colorado signal-caller was streaming on Twitch from his draft watch party in Texas when he appeared to receive a call from an unknown number.

When Sanders answered the call, he exchanged pleasantries with whom he thought was an NFL general manager. However, after a while, it became apparent that he was being pranked by an impostor.

Now, Sanders will be hoping to hear his name called out on Day 3 of the draft on Saturday.

