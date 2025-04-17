  • home icon
Shedeur Sanders drops hint of getting selected by Mike Tomlin's Steelers in 2025 Draft

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 17, 2025 16:22 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn
Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has revealed that he appreciates Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

While discussing a variety of topics on the popular 'Up and Adams Show' on Thursday alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams, Sanders revealed that he thinks the Steelers situation is a cool one with a great head coach. He also outlined how he has not talked to his father, Deion Sanders, about the Pittsburgh rumors.

"I haven't talked to him [Deion] yet. I'm slowly fading away from so I haven't talked to him yet. For me? It’s cool. When a guy like Coach Tomlin is there, it’s cool."
also-read-trending Trending
In recent weeks, there has been a belief that Sanders could go anywhere in the first round of the selection process. Until recently, many fans and analysts believed that Sanders would be taken within the top three of the draft, most likely to either the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns, or the New York Giants.

However, there have now been rumors that some teams at the top of the draft order may choose non-QB in the first round, which could see Sanders slide down in the draft to teams like the New Orleans Saints or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Is Pittsburgh a good situation for Shedeur Sanders?

Pittsburgh probably has the best overall situation out of any of the NFL teams rumored to be interested in the former Colorado QB. The Steelers have one of the best head coaches in the NFL in Mike Tomlin, an elite defensive unit, and two No. 1 wide receivers on the offensive unit in DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

Although the other situations are not terrible, none have the same level of talent and support systems in place to help Sanders as he enters the league as Pittsburgh does. The trade-off for this amazing situation would be that Sanders would need to drastically drop in the 2025 NFL Draft for this to take place.

Should this scenario be the case and Sanders is indeed drafted by the Steelers, Pittsburgh would instantly become one of the most exciting and talented teams in the entire league in 2025.

