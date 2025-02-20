  • home icon
Shedeur Sanders facing concerns from NFL teams ahead of 2025 NFL Draft, claims insider

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Feb 20, 2025 16:37 GMT
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

One of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft comes with plenty of concerns among NFL scouts. On Wednesday’s episode of Bleacher Reports’ “NFL Off-season Buzz,” analyst James Palmer discussed reservations teams have about Shedeur Sanders.

"I’ve talked to a couple of teams that are saying there’s a lot that comes with Shedeur Sanders; there really is," Palmer said.

Sanders, a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 is the highest-rated quarterback in this year’s draft, per ESPN.

To no fault of his own, Sanders will bring a lot of attention with him to whichever team drafts him in April. Due to this, some teams might avoid drafting the Colorado star.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There’s the name, it’s the dad (Deion Sanders), it’s the Youtube channels, it’s the own personal media crew, you’re getting a lot coming into your building," Palmer said.
"He’s a tough kid, he’s competitive, wants to win, carries himself really well," Palmer added.

On Monday, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com had Sanders going No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders, with Miami’s Cam Ward being the first quarterback off the board to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2.

Shedeur Sanders uncertain to throw at NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders hasn’t said whether or not he’s going to throw at the combine, but at the forefront will be how he conducts himself with media and teams that will be grilling him with plenty of questions.

"You’re going to want to start finding out what exactly you’re getting, Palmer said of teams scouting Shedeur Sanders," Palmer said.
The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to an appearance in the 2024 Alamo Bowl, finishing with a record of 9-4 with career-highs in completion percentage (74%), passing yards (4,134), yards per pass (8.7) and passer rating (168.2).

This year's NFL combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 27 to March 2. Green Bay will host the draft this year at Lambeau Field on April 24-26.

Edited by Krutik Jain
