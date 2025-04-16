Shedeur Sanders' fall reaches dramatic new low as NFL Draft Analyst projects him to surprising AFC team

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Dane Brugler of 'The Athletic' released his seven round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

The mock draft featured a surprise in the draft position of Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders. Instead of being within the top five picks of the selection process, as most recent mock drafts have predicted, Brugal projected Sanders outside of the top 20 picks.

In his mock draft, Brugler had Sanders being selected No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Brugler noted:

"If Sanders indeed falls out of the top three, we’d then go on 'Shedeur watch' to see where he lands. Presumably, the Steelers will have a serviceable short-term option, and Sanders would provide them more of a long-term answer."

The prediction is notable and does outline how Sanders' draft position may be either very high in the first round or at the latter stages of night one. Of the teams selecting in the top ten, the Tennessee Titans appear to be the only team fully convinced on a QB. However, it is widely expected that the QB of their choice would be Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward.

Although the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints are obvious options as well to draft a QB, the depth and talent of other non-QB positions early in the first round may lead to Sanders dropping on draft night.

Is dropping in the NFL Draft a good thing for Shedeur Sanders?

Although Sanders will unquestionably want to be selected as high as possible in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers may provide the best landing spot and chance to win at the early stages of his career.

The Steelers have one of the best head coaches in the league in Mike Tomlin, as well as top offensive wide receiver options in DK Metcalf and George Pickens, and an elite defensive unit. In addition, the franchise has consistently made the playoffs over the past decade.

The combination of these aspects make the Steelers one of, if not the best situation of the teams in need of a QB of the future. Only time will tell whether Sanders does drop on draft night, however, it is evident that this story is one to watch in the coming weeks.

