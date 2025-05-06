Shedeur Sanders' fan sues NFL for $100,000,000 over "emotional distress" due to Coach Prime son's shocking draft day slide 

One National Football League fan has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the NFL amid Shedeur Sanders dropping in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On May 5, NFL analyst Jordan Rubin of MSNBC detailed how one NFL fan had filed a lawsuit against the NFL in regards to Sanders dropping to the fifth round of the selection process.

As Rubin noted in his article, the lawsuit states that the Sanders draft situation ended up "causing emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff as a fan and consumer" and that the individual had a negative "impact of the NFL’s actions on his emotional well-being".

In a shocking situation, Sanders dropped to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after being widely regarded as a first round, and more specifically top ten overall draft pick in the selection process all year long.

Most mock drafts had Sanders being taken within the top ten, with some even including the son of Deion Sanders as the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. However, in the end, Sanders was selected in the fifth round, No. 144 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders was not even the first QB taken by the Browns, who also drafted Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round, No. 94 overall.

Will the fan win the lawsuit against the NFL?

Although nothing has officially been decided and settled, it is unlikely that the fan wins their $100 million case against the National Football League. However, it does not take away from how surprising the Sanders situation was on draft night.

Aside from Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, Sanders had arguably the best stat line in 2024 out of any of the QB's available this year.

In 2024 for Colorado, Sanders had 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, four rushing touchdowns, and an impressive completion percentage of 74.0%. He now enters a Cleveland QB room that also features Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel, something that puts his chances of starting next season as far from certain or a guarantee.

