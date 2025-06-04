Shedeur Sanders’ first snap at Browns rookie minicamp had 'disaster' written all over it: Insider

Andrew Siciliano, a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, dissected the most recent NFL OTA results. He argued that it is superfluous to analyze quarterbacks' completion rates during organized team activities.

Using the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp as a point of reference, he explained that both quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, who were selected in the April NFL draft, experienced good and bad moments during their first workouts.

"The breathless reporting of quarterback completions from OTAs is silly," Siciliano said. "I'll give you a perfect example. Let's transition to the Browns. I was there for rookie minicamps, and I saw both days of practice.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I stood on the field and saw Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders throw the football. They both had really good moments, and they both had moments like, 'Yeah! They are rookies.'

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Perfect example: Shedeur's very first snap, his very first day at rookie minicamp, he bubbled it coming away from center. With the rush getting to him because he was late getting away from the line, he backpedaled and backpedaled and then kind of lofted it like 15 yards down to the sideline. And if that was a game, it'd have been a disaster pick.”

Siciliano said that although Sanders struggled with his first throw in practice, the former Colorado standout eventually improved his throwing skills during that same session.

Shedeur Sanders dropped all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns took him with the 144th pick in the draft, after being a projected first-round pick, with many even projecting that he would be selected in the top 15.

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders has a good chance to win the QB1 competition in Cleveland

It's rare to see a fifth-round pick rise up the depth chart in his first season and start for his team. Fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders is competing for the Browns' starting quarterback position this season against veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as well as third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, who is also a rookie.

Given his familiarity with the Browns, Flacco has been the predicted starter, but Sanders may also have a chance to start for the team in 2025. Despite taking limited reps, the youngster has reportedly impressed during early OTA practices.

Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in Colorado during his successful 2024 collegiate season. He showed his accuracy as a passer with a 74% completion rate for the season. Although he was projected to be selected in the first round going into the NFL draft, his drop to the fifth round does not take anything away from his quality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.