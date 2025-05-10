Shedeur Sanders gets 100% real on buying No. 2 jersey from Browns WR DeAndre Carter

As Shedeur Sanders starts his on-field work with the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback will look different from his time at Colorado. His jersey number from college was #2, but this number is already taken by wide receiver DeAndre Carter in Cleveland.

Ad

Rookies picking a number is an important feature of their arrival on their respective teams. Sanders, however, fell to the fifth round. He does not have the same leeway as early picks usually do.

Speaking with reporters after a minicamp practice on Saturday, the rookie quarterback was asked whether he tried to buy the number #2 out of DeAndre Carter. Sanders responded by denying an attempt:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nah, I'm not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain't that high right now," he told reporters, drawing a laugh from the audience.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carter is on his tenth different team in the NFL, making a name for himself as a punt returner. He joined the Browns in 2025 after spending the previous season with the Chicago Bears.

Shedeur Sanders says his goal is to "bring a Super Bowl" to Cleveland

His status as a late-round pick was unexpected, but Deion Sanders' son continues to try and immerse himself in the community. Fresh after his draft day, Shedeur made a surprise appearance at John Marshall High School and spoke to teenagers about his goal:

Ad

"I just wanted to come out and see y'all. We working out every day. We've got a purpose, we've got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve. What inspires me to keep going? I would say, knowing that I've got a lot of people watching me. Knowing that I'm a positive influence to the youth. I'm trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl."

His speech also focused on listening to elders and applying discipline to their long-term goals. As he sets out to his first offseason camp in the league, he'll need to step up in the upcoming months to make the 53-man roster for the Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.