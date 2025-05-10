Shedeur Sanders gets 100% real on buying No. 2 jersey from Browns WR DeAndre Carter

As Shedeur Sanders starts his on-field work with the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback will look different from his time at Colorado. His jersey number from college was #2, but this number is already taken by wide receiver DeAndre Carter in Cleveland.
Rookies picking a number is an important feature of their arrival on their respective teams. Sanders, however, fell to the fifth round. He does not have the same leeway as early picks usually do.
Speaking with reporters after a minicamp practice on Saturday, the rookie quarterback was asked whether he tried to buy the number #2 out of DeAndre Carter. Sanders responded by denying an attempt:
"Nah, I'm not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain't that high right now," he told reporters, drawing a laugh from the audience.
Carter is on his tenth different team in the NFL, making a name for himself as a punt returner. He joined the Browns in 2025 after spending the previous season with the Chicago Bears.
Shedeur Sanders says his goal is to "bring a Super Bowl" to Cleveland
His status as a late-round pick was unexpected, but Deion Sanders' son continues to try and immerse himself in the community. Fresh after his draft day, Shedeur made a surprise appearance at John Marshall High School and spoke to teenagers about his goal:
"I just wanted to come out and see y'all. We working out every day. We've got a purpose, we've got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve. What inspires me to keep going? I would say, knowing that I've got a lot of people watching me. Knowing that I'm a positive influence to the youth. I'm trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl."
His speech also focused on listening to elders and applying discipline to their long-term goals. As he sets out to his first offseason camp in the league, he'll need to step up in the upcoming months to make the 53-man roster for the Browns.
