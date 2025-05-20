  • home icon
  • Shedeur Sanders gets more bad news on Browns starting job as insider names 2 QBs as frontrunners

By Arnold
Modified May 20, 2025 11:06 GMT
Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the town ever since the Cleveland Browns took him in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft. The quarterback has been linked with the starting role at Cleveland for next season, but some believe that Sanders might have to fill in as a backup for his rookie year.

On Monday, Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot suggested that she expects Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel to be the first and second QBs splitting team reps when Cleveland's OTAs begin.

Cabot also said that Joe Flacco and Sanders will likely be the third and fourth QBs, splitting team reps. However, Flacco and Sanders are likely to share the reps while training with the second team.

The two offensive units are reportedly going to feature one rookie QB and an experienced NFL signal-caller.

This is somewhat of a blow for Sanders in his quest to get the QB1 role for Cleveland next season. As things stand, he is projected as the fourth-choice quarterback for the team.

The Browns selected Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's draft. He was the second quarterback that the team drafted after Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

However, it will be interesting to see if Sanders can work his way up the ranks in the offseason to potentially earn a position where he can get regular football for the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders signs his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders reportedly signed his rookie contract with the Browns on Monday, around three weeks after being drafted by them.

According to reports, Sanders signed a four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal with Cleveland. The contract includes a $446,553 signing bonus.

Reports from On3 suggested that Sanders' NIL value at the collegiate level, $6.5 million at Colorado, was higher than his contract value with the Browns.

Sanders played two years at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023, where he played for two years, before entering the NFL draft.

