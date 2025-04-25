Shedeur Sanders gets served with more bad news about Day 2 draft future after slipping out of Round 1

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders failed to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Before the college football season began, Sanders was in the running to be the first overall pick. Yet, he ended up sliding out of the first round, which was disappointing for the polarizing quarterback.

Now, ahead of the second round, ESPN's NFL draft analyst Field Yates gave some more bad news to Sanders, pointing out that quarterbacks typically don't get selected in the second round.

"I thought there was a real chance we heard Shedeur Sanders' name at the end of the first round, perhaps in a trade like the Giants executed with the Rams to get Jaxson Dart," Yates said on SportsCenter. "That did not take place and as our researcher Evan Kaplan has noted, over the past three drafts there's been a total of one, that's right, one quarterback taken in the second round.

"I'd love to sit here and tell the floor for Shedeur Sanders is pick No. 40 where the New Orleans Saints next pick, and of course the Browns have two of the first four picks, but I can't say that with certainty," Yates added.

Although only one quarterback has been taken in the second round in the last three drafts, it does seem likely that Shedeur Sanders and both Jalen Milroe will find themselves being picked in the second round.

The Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints could all be landing spots for Sanders on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders says not being picked adds fuel to the fire

Shedeur Sanders was not picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After not being picked, Sanders spoke to his draft party and said this just adds fuel to his fire.

"We all didn’t expect this, of course,” Sanders said, via NBC Sports. “But I feel like with God, anything’s possible. Everything’s possible. I don’t feel like this happened, you know, for no reason. All this is is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand, we’re onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re gonna be happy regardless.”

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season at Colorado. Although he wasn't picked, Sanders is confident in his skills that he will be able to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

