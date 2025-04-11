Shedeur Sanders gives pre-draft interview with Steelers and HC Mike Tomlin a perfect 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a possible landing spot for Shedeur Sanders, as the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback awaits to see where he's going to be drafted. With two weeks to go, Pittsburgh still hasn't addressed the quarterback position, with Aaron Rodgers as their preferred target.
On Thursday, Sanders visited the Steelers' facilities, meeting with the front office and head coach Mike Tomlin as the draft approaches. He appeared on the Kay Adams' show, and gave the highest grade to their meeting.
Here's a snippet of his conversation with Adams:
Kay: "What grade would you give that interview?"
Shedeur: "I would give it a 10... talking football is my favorite part. You just really get to know each other nicely."
Kay: "I've seen what you can do with a 1-in-11 team. Is it even fair? Should you be allowed to go to a 10-win team like the Steelers?"
Shedeur:"That's on the people. That's on the other franchises that make that mistake and let me go there."
Pittsburgh holds the 21st overall pick, which means that Shedeur might not be available by the time they're on the clock. However, the franchise will also host Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord on a visit next week.
Deion Sanders with humble response for possible Shedeur Sanders' teams
As Shedeur prepares for his life in the NFL, his father Deion cuts a proud figure in interviews. This will be the first time since Jackson State that he won't be coaching his son, but as a former Super Bowl champion and with a long career in the league, he knows how difficult it is.
That's why, in a recent interview with Skip Bayless, Deion wanted to put a clear message to possible landing spots.
"Tennessee needs a quarterback, Cleveland needs a quarterback, the Giants need a quarterback, the Saints need a quarterback," Deion said. "I can keep going, Pittsburgh needs a quarterback. Like, it's several teams that need a quarterback. So we're not panicking, and we're not tripping, because first of all, this is a blessing for us, man."
The range of possibilities is strong, with the Cleveland Browns at #2 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at #21 all being plausible options.
