Shedeur Sanders gives pre-draft interview with Steelers and HC Mike Tomlin a perfect 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a possible landing spot for Shedeur Sanders, as the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback awaits to see where he's going to be drafted. With two weeks to go, Pittsburgh still hasn't addressed the quarterback position, with Aaron Rodgers as their preferred target.

Ad

On Thursday, Sanders visited the Steelers' facilities, meeting with the front office and head coach Mike Tomlin as the draft approaches. He appeared on the Kay Adams' show, and gave the highest grade to their meeting.

Here's a snippet of his conversation with Adams:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kay: "What grade would you give that interview?"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shedeur: "I would give it a 10... talking football is my favorite part. You just really get to know each other nicely."

Ad

Trending

Kay: "I've seen what you can do with a 1-in-11 team. Is it even fair? Should you be allowed to go to a 10-win team like the Steelers?"

Shedeur:"That's on the people. That's on the other franchises that make that mistake and let me go there."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pittsburgh holds the 21st overall pick, which means that Shedeur might not be available by the time they're on the clock. However, the franchise will also host Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord on a visit next week.

Deion Sanders with humble response for possible Shedeur Sanders' teams

As Shedeur prepares for his life in the NFL, his father Deion cuts a proud figure in interviews. This will be the first time since Jackson State that he won't be coaching his son, but as a former Super Bowl champion and with a long career in the league, he knows how difficult it is.

Ad

That's why, in a recent interview with Skip Bayless, Deion wanted to put a clear message to possible landing spots.

"Tennessee needs a quarterback, Cleveland needs a quarterback, the Giants need a quarterback, the Saints need a quarterback," Deion said. "I can keep going, Pittsburgh needs a quarterback. Like, it's several teams that need a quarterback. So we're not panicking, and we're not tripping, because first of all, this is a blessing for us, man."

The range of possibilities is strong, with the Cleveland Browns at #2 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at #21 all being plausible options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.