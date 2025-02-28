“Shedeur Sanders is going to be a New York Giant” - NFL fans react to Matthew Stafford agreeing to continue with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have ended all trade talks by keeping their veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford. He agreed to a new contract on Friday, meaning he will stay in LA instead of being traded. With this big decision made, NFL fans are now turning their attention to the New York Giants.

Ad

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter shared the news, confirming that Stafford isn’t going anywhere. Many fans and analysts had thought the Rams might replace him with a younger quarterback, but now that won’t happen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stafford's potential move to the Giants has been a hot topic, but it seems unlikely now.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While Rams fans are happy, Giants fans ask what their team will do next.

New York still needs a solid long-term quarterback, and some fans think Shedeur Sanders from Colorado could be the answer.

One fan wrote,

“Shedeur Sanders is going to be a New York Giant.”

"Stability for a proven winner. Big win for LA," wrote another fan.

Ad

Meanwhile, a third fan commented,

"I was looking forward to seeing Stafford in Las Vegas!"

More NFL fans joined in with their takes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matthew Stafford joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 after being traded from the Detroit Lions. He made an instant impact, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win in his first season. The team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, giving Stafford his first championship and the Rams their first Super Bowl victory since 1999.

Matthew Stafford was linked to Tom Brady co-owned Las Vegas Raiders

The 2025 NFL offseason brought an interesting rumor about quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Las Vegas Raiders. Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the team, reportedly tried to bring Stafford to the Raiders.

Ad

As per Jordan Schultz of Fox, Brady and Stafford met in Montana, and the former NFL quarterback used this time to convince Stafford to join the Raiders.

Moreover, under new head coach Pete Carroll, the Raiders searched for a veteran quarterback to lead their young team. Stafford, a Super Bowl winner, matched their needs. The team reportedly offered him a two-year contract worth between $90 million and $100 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.