Shedeur Sanders' Draft downfall continued in Day 2 of the 2025 Draft, as the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers ignored the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback in the second round. It was cemented further when they did the same in the third round.
Then, at no. 92, the Seattle Seahawks were announced to be drafting a quarterback - except they went with Alabama's Jalen Milroe:
Thus, more mockery of Deion Sanders' son ensued:
More of it can be seen below:
"Sanders has been blackballed," one "declared".
"Shedeur gonna be the last pick in the draft lol," another predicted.
"This is what happens when you're nothing but drama," another lectured.
During the slide, Sanders received a prank call saying he "would have to wait a little longer". Subsequently, he shut down the Twitch stream of his family's Draft party.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had earlier explained his slide out of Round 1 as less a result of a loss of confidence in him and more that of a lack of open spots after the initial wave of moves in March:
“The New York Giants, obviously, were one. The Cleveland Browns, we thought, were another. They ended up trading back, collecting an extra first-round pick — potentially to go take a quarterback next year — maybe they’re not in the running like we thought. The Saints didn’t take one.”
