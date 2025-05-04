Shedeur Sanders' slide down the 2025 NFL Draft continues to be one of the major stories in the league, and reports are emerging of what contributed to the slide. Albert Breer, on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand, explained the situation, including why the Giants weren't happy with taking the Colorado quarterback.

Reportedly, Shedeur Sanders was given an install package to work through, and some mistakes were intentionally included for the quarterback to check. However, he missed them and didn't take kindly to the Giants' staff calling him out on it. Breer said:

“The Giants one, they give players an install, and there are mistakes intentionally put in the install. He didn’t catch them and got called on it, and it didn’t go well after that. … He was pissed that they did that to him.”

It was allegedly also not the only time the Colorado quarterback had failed to own up to his mistakes. Instead of taking responsibility for throwing an interception during the NFL Combine, Shedeur Sanders reportedly told someone who asked him about it that it meant he wasn't the right fit for them.

"He throws a bad interception. It was a deep throw early in the game. ...T hey get into it over that, and (Sanders') conclusion is, 'Well, maybe I'm not a fit for you. ... The person who told me that story was like, 'I've never heard that before.' It was in a Combine interview when you're just going from team to team trying to put your best foot forward."

Despite Shedeur Sanders' Giants' fumble, was the QB unfortunate to fall to the 5th round?

Albert Breer also explained why Shedeur Sanders fell so far. Once the issues reported above pushed him beyond the third round, teams were looking for backup developmental players. But the Colorado quarterback had a large presence and thought of himself as a top pick.

"When you get to the third round, now we're talking about, for some teams, players that are depth or they're developmental. And those players generally have to develop in the shadows. ... He handled the process like he was a top-five (pick) lock."

Moreover, he's NFL legend Deion Sanders' son. Add in the fact that Shedeur reportedly refused to meet certain teams, and the slide becomes more explainable. Breer continued,

"All these teams that either heard the bad stories from the other teams or that (he) refused to meet with or that had a bad experience with (him) personally ... now the amount of teams that are willing to (draft him) has narrowed."

That could also explain why the Browns chose Dillon Gabriel first before deciding to pick up Shedeur Sanders later.

