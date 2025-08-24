'Shedeur Sanders got sabotaged': Skip Bayless accuses Kevin Stefanski of conspiring against Coach Prime's son in preseason finale vs. Rams

On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns' final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams featured quarterback snaps from Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Tyler Huntley.Despite being healthy, Sanders had the chance to make just six attempts in a game that his team won 19-17. Flacco and Gabriel handled most of the reps for the Browns, amassed over 200 passing yards, and had two touchdowns between them. On the other hand, Huntley made only one seven-yard pass in his only attempt on the game's last drive.Sanders performed well in the Browns' first preseason game but was injured and missed the second game. In Saturday's contest, he only completed three of his six throws for 14 yards.The game also saw the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback get sacked five times, including once in the fourth quarter when the Browns were ahead 16-10. A significant contributing factor was that Sanders didn't get a chance to play with the Browns' first-team offense since they had been pulled out before he came on.This made it difficult for him to execute as well as Flacco and Gabriel did when they had their reps. Sports broadcaster Skip Bayless has since posted a 16-minute video on social media in response to Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski's decisions to bench Sanders for long periods, pull him out before the game's final drive, and only use him with the Browns' second and third teams.&quot;I’m outraged,&quot; Bayless said in the video. &quot;I’m sickened. I’m saddened by the way Shedeur continues to be treated in the NFL by those sorry-a** Browns and sorry-a** Kevin Stefanski.... They sabotaged it. They rigged it against him today, putting him in with third and fourth stringers, fifth stringers.&quot;&quot;This made no sense,&quot; Bayless added (via Glory Colorado). &quot;You have a rookie quarterback who needs reps in pressure situations, and you take the ball out of his hands? That’s malpractice.&quot;The Browns are scheduled to reveal their 53-man roster on Tuesday, so Sanders will soon find out if he has performed well enough to deserve a place in the squad.Joe Flacco speaks about Shedeur Sanders' final preseason performanceAlthough Shedeur Sanders's performance in Saturday's preseason finale has raised questions about whether he will make the 53-man roster, Joe Flacco, the team's newly-named No. 1 quarterback, gave the rookie some encouragement.&quot;That's part of being a rookie, you're going to get thrown into situations you don't think are ideal,&quot; Flacco said after the game. &quot;I got thrown into a game against New England with two minutes left. I fumbled on the one-yard line and they scored two plays later and that was John Harbaugh's first preseason game (as manager of the Ravens) and he was not happy.&quot;Following moments of excellence in his first preseason appearance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, Sanders' performance against the Rams could considerably impact how fans and pundits view him as the first week of the season approaches.