Shedeur Sanders could be haunted in Deion Sanders' absence amid growing criticism, claims NFL analyst

Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, faces scrutiny without his father's guidance. Analyst Nick Wright expressed skepticism about Shedeur's prospects on Monday's edition of "First Things First."

Wright broke down an interview where Shedeur responded to critics ranking Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward ahead of him. Shedeur brushed it off. But Wright saw something deeper.

"There was something else in this interview that he was asked about people that have Cam Ward ahead of him, and he was like, 'Yeah, there's gonna be haters, you know, everywhere.' I was like, 'Man, that's a tough one.' Because there's a little blurring of fair opinion criticism versus hating that I think a lot of people have trouble figuring out." (5:10).

Wright believes Shedeur Sanders might catch all the heat without Deion to deflect criticism.

"But it also made me think of how much not having Deion around to almost be a criticism sponge is going to impact him," Wright said. "So like, when I think Deion did a great job as coach and father, if there was ever any air or room to go at one of his players, he turned it all on himself."

Shedeur’s numbers last season (4,134 yards, 37 TDs and 10 INTs) were solid, but NFL scouts are questioning his pocket presence and decision-making.

Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft stock reportedly takes a hit after concerning combine meetings

On Monday, NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reported that two teams picking in the top 10 left their meetings with the former Colorado QB unimpressed.

On The McShay Show, the analyst detailed what he heard from team personnel who had 15-minute sit-downs with Sanders at the NFL Combine.

"The two people that I spoke to in these positions left the meeting feeling like Shedeur Sanders was not overly concerned with what they thought of him," McShay said. "They had a 15-minute meeting with them, and when they were done, they both said in different ways, different words, that they did not feel like Shedeur Sanders cared all that much about what that organization thought of him."

McShay clarified that Sanders wasn't disrespectful or rude, but the lack of engagement raised concerns.

