Shedeur Sanders hints farewell to Browns with latest IG post as trade rumors intensify ahead of deadline

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has hinted at a potential farewell to the franchise in a recent cryptic Instagram post. The Colorado alum posted a landscape picture of him in front of a crowd of fans, several of them with outstretched arms towards the quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders Instagram story

Sanders has been a subject of much trade speculation in the past week, especially with his addition to the Browns’ injury report. The fifth-round pick was limited in practice throughout the week with a back injury that eventually ruled him out of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Reports of Deshaun Watson's potential return from his Achilles injury also added to the questions about Sanders’ future at Cleveland. One of the suggested destinations for the former Colorado quarterback is the New York Jets, where a great question mark hangs over the quarterback position.

Faith in Justin Fields as the franchise quarterback is at an all-time low, with owner Woody Johnson calling him out. However, Jets coach Aaron Glenn started him against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday despite refusing to name a No. 1 quarterback earlier in the week.

The prospect that the Jets would want a new passer ahead of wide receiver Garrett Wilson's is not unthinkable.

Insider shuts down Shedeur Sanders trade speculation

Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has reported that there is no substance to the rumors of an imminent Shedeur Sanders trade by the Browns. The Cleveland.com reporter maintained that the franchise is not considering shipping Sanders out. She wrote:

“Social media speculation ran rampant on Saturday when the Browns added Sanders to the injury report as questionable for the Patriots game with back tightness. But the soreness is legitimate, and the Browns have no plans to trade Sanders, even though he’s not getting any first-team reps in practice, and might not see the field for a while.”

Shedeur Sanders got elevated in the Browns depth chart following Joe Flacco's departure to Cincinnati and Dillon Gabriel's promotion to No. 1. However, he's missing Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Bailey Zappe was called from the practice squad to be Gabriel's backup for Sunday's game. However, Sanders is expected back in his spot as backup to fellow rookie, Gabriel, once he's back from injury.

The Browns will head on a bye week following Sunday's game and will be back on Nov. 9 for a showdown with the Jets.

