Shedeur Sanders hypes female fan donning Brown QB's merchandise in latest IG post

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 10, 2025 03:53 GMT
Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders (Image Source: Getty)

Shedeur Sanders hyped a female fan on social media as the quarterback is looking forward to his NFL debut this year. He was projected to be the first round pick in the draft, but was selected with the 144th pick by the Cleveland Browns.

A female fan shared an Instagram story of herself wearing Shedeur Sanders' merchandise. She sported an oversized shirt featuring a picture of the NFL quarterback with the text:

"They forgot who I am."

Sanders reshared it without any caption.

Shedeur Sander hypes female fan donning Brown QB&rsquo;s merchandise in latest IG post/@shedeursanders
Shedeur Sander hypes female fan donning Brown QB's merchandise in latest IG post/@shedeursanders

Sanders sits behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel on the quarterback depth chart and is hopeful to play in the upcoming games. Former New England Patriots player Asante Samuel made a bold prediction about Sanders.

On his "Say What Needs to Be Said" podcast, the former NFL star opened up about the Browns.

"I could see the Cleveland Browns giving Shedeur Sanders a chance by Week 8, Week 10, something like that, by my calculation," Samuel said (via Marca.com).

While Sanders didn't feature in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, he played for the team in preseason games. The Browns started the season with a 17-16 loss. Flacco started the game and recorded 290 passing yards.

Shedeur Sanders expresses gratitude to fans for their support

In an Instagram post on Aug. 25, Shedeur Sanders shared two pictures of his preseason game and thanked the fans for their support with a heartfelt caption.

"Thanks everyone for the 🧡 and support. There’s a lot to learn from this preseason, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I’ll keep learning and getting better," Sanders wrote.
Sanders played in the preseason opening game against the Carolina Panthers and recorded 138 passing yards as the Browns won all three preseason games.

In the second game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dillon Gabriel played and recorded 143 passing yards, followed by the last preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, where the former Oregon Ducks quarterback recorded 129 passing yards.

The Browns struggled in the season opener and are gearing up to bounce back in their next game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 14.

Ankita Yadav

