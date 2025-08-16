Shedeur Sanders injury: Browns get update on Coach Prime's son ahead of preseason game vs. Eagles

Shedeur Sanders was impressive in his debut with the Cleveland Browns, dominating the Carolina Panthers with 138 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 30-10 win. However, fans hoping for a repeat performance this Saturday at the Philadelphia Eagles will be disappointed in the latest development on him.On Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed that the fifth-round rookie quarterback would not be able to play the game because of an oblique injury that he sustained during practice on Wednesday. However, he also expressed the team's hope of getting him back just in time for their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.In the meantime, they are hoping that fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel can recover from a hamstring injury well enough to start:Head coach Kevin Stafanski had said about Sanders' injury on Thursday:“Yeah, felt it early, I think warming up and then felt it throughout individual [drills], so took a look at it... So, unfortunately, going to put him down for a little bit here. We’ll treat it day-to-day and see how it responds. But, want to be smart because he’s a thrower — you can’t push that thing.”Should Dillon also prove not healthy enough to start, Tyler Huntley will most likely play the entire game. Current projected Week 1 starter Joe Flacco is expected to sit out, while Kenny Pickett is also nursing a hamstring injury.Kickoff for the Browns-Eagles game is at 1 pm ET on WEWS.Previously unseen footage emerges of Browns GM Andrew Berry praising Shedeur SandersThere was much criticism of the Browns' prospects of drafting Shedeur Sanders before the event happened, and it persisted even as and after he fell out of first-round consideration. But general manager Andrew Berry still saw enough in him to give him a shot last week.And judging by their conversation during the game, he must have been very glad at his decision. On Friday, footage emerged of him telling Deion Sanders' son:&quot;You did a really, really good job. I'm proud of you. Really, really nice job... Was it perfect? No, but you made plays, you operated... Listen, you did a nice job today, alright? So just take what you learned from tonight and apply it to the joint practices and to the preseason games.&quot;The team's season begins on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.