Shedeur Sanders injury update: HC Kevin Stefanski shares major news on Browns QB 1 day after his oblique strain during joint practice vs. Eagles

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had a tumultuous offseason. After initially being projected as a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders fell to the fifth round before getting selected by the Browns. Despite that, Sanders entered training camp with a positive attitude and has been working hard.

Sanders' hard work, along with injuries to Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett, earned Sanders the start in the preseason opener against Carolina last week. He seized the opportunity, performing well. He looked poised to push for a higher spot in the depth chart until Wednesday.

Shedeur Sanders left the joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday with an oblique strain and did not return. On Thursday morning, coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with reporters about Shedeur Sanders' status and whether he is close to returning. He indicated that they are treating it like a day-to-day injury.

"Early, I think warming up and I felt it throughout individuals to take look at it. You know, if it's a right guard, you can play through that. When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So unfortunately, gonna put him down for a little bit here.

"We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds. But I want to be smart because he's a thrower, so you can't you can't push it."

Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusi Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur Sanders’ oblique strain

Shedeur Sanders was in full uniform at practice on Thursday

Despite the update that Shedeur Sanders is not fully healthy from coach Kevin Stefanski, he was in his full uniform on Thursday. While he will not throw, he could participate in other conditioning drills that do not risk aggravating the injury.

With Sanders suffering an oblique strain on Wednesday, he is the fourth Browns quarterback to deal with an injury at some point during training camp. Deshaun Watson has been out with an achilles injury and is not expected to play this season.

Both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel have dealt with hamstring injuries over the past week. While they did not play in the preseason game last week, they have participated in drills. According to a report from Tony Grossi on Thursday morning, Gabriel will be a full participant in Thursday's practice.

With so many injuries to the Browns' quarterbacks, it is unclear who will get the start on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team seems hesitant to play projected starter Joe Flacco because of his age. So, if none of the other QBs are ready to go, recent signee Tyler Huntley could be an option.

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

