"Shedeur Sanders is juvenile": Jason Whitlock torches Deion Sanders' parenting, blames Coach Prime for Browns rookie's questionable attitude

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders has been a polarizing figure since his slide to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft. While his lack of playing time has sparked uncertainty over his Browns future, Shedeur's comments have also invited widespread criticism.

Sanders' remark about being better than some of the other quarterbacks in the league was criticized by former NFL coach Rex Ryan. He called out the former Colorado star, saying the quarterback "runs his mouth" and should be "embarrassed."

NFL analyst Jason Whitlock joined Ryan in criticizing the Browns quarterback. However, he didn't stop at Shedeur, calling out his father and Colorado Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders.

Whitlock called out Coach Prime for his "juvenile" parenting and not disciplining his son on his podcast on Friday:

"Shedeur is juvenile, and he's been disciplined by one of the most juvenile parents, athletes, me-first people in the history of sports, Deion Sanders. So juvenile doesn't know how to back that ass up and just be a backup quarterback and show genuine support for the starting quarterback in the organization, and then let his play, his performance, speak for itself.

"Shedeur Sanders doesn't know how to do that. He hasn't been discipled in how to do that. He's been discipled in 'You're a superstar, you're black and you just got to do whatever feels right for you, you have to be yourself, and you have to show immense confidence, because confidence is the most important thing any man can have.' That's what his father believes."

Jason Whitlock calls out Shedeur Sanders for "clownish behaviour"

Earlier this week, the Browns promoted Dillon Gabriel to the starting role for the Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. While Shedeur Sanders was expected to be his backup, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been named Gabriel's backup, keeping Sanders in the QB3 role.

When Shedeur was asked about the change, the rookie quarterback mimed his way out of answering a question. His act was a clap back to Ryan's earlier comment about the rookie running his mouth.

Whitlock slammed Shedeur's behaviour on his "Fearless" podcast, saying:

"Shedeur Sanders, the gift that keeps giving, just keeps on giving. Shedeur, doing a little mime yesterday when asked about Dillon Gabriel being named the starter in Cleveland. And all the usual suspects are dressing it up and justifying Shedeur’s clownish behavior. But we're not going to do that here."

The controversy surrounding Shedeur's standing on the depth chart has started rumors of a potential move away from the franchise before the NFL trade deadline in November.

