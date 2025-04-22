Shedeur Sanders labeled as "an average player" by the QB coach of an NFC team ahead of 2025 Draft

Shedeur Sanders and 200+ more prospects will hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, few players are as talked about as the Colorado Buffaloes product.
Sanders is fresh off a stellar college football career spent with the Jackson State Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes. He was a four-year starter and helped guide both teams to footballing relevance while being coached by his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
However, despite Sanders' skills, a QB coach views him as "an average player". According to Sports Illustrated, an unnamed NFC QB coach said:
"He does not play with good feet, he is late on stuff, and has an average arm. His accuracy is O.K., but he has no timing, no anticipation. He flashes some throws, but he is an average player, not a great athlete.”
This criticism comes amids Sanders' slide down in popularity. Since January, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has plummeted.
The pocket passing quarterback was initially viewed as a Top 3/5 lock, but he's since been relegated to the midway point of Day 1 by NFC draft day analysts. It's comments like that from the anonymous NFC quarterbacks coach that could give teams second thoughts about drafting him early on Day 1.
Is Shedeur Sanders the QB2 in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Shedeur Sanders is widely considered the second-best quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft class, and he's ranked only behind Miami's Cam Ward on most mock drafts. Sanders is viewed as one of the few potential Week 1 starting-caliber shot callers in this year's draft.
Coach Prime's son is fresh off guiding the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 record in the 2024/25 college football season. He was instrumental in elevating the program from also-rans to one of the best teams in the Big 12 conference.
Sanders thrived in his senior season as he combined with Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and the other skill players in Colorado's offense. Sanders' pocket passing, toughness and high football IQ earned him the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and eighth place in Heisman Trophy voting.
So while there are a handful of decent to great QBs in the class like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milro and Tyler Shough competing for the QB2 spot, it's Sanders that seems a lock to go off the board first after Ward joins the Tennessee Titans.
In the meantime, Shedeur Sanders will try to tune out the noise and prepare to find out where his new home is. The 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year will look to bring a similar winning ethos to the big league.
