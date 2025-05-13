Shedeur Sanders lists three things he possesses “that equals success”

Falling into the fifth round wasn't in Shedeur Sanders' plans when the 2025 NFL Draft started. Despite being considered the second-best quarterback in the class by many analysts, he had to wait until the final day to hear his name called.
The draft setback hasn't stopped Shedeur from keeping his positivity as he enters his professional career. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has not hidden his goal of bringing a Super Bowl to the franchise, despite his place in the 53-man roster not being guaranteed due to his late-pick status.
During the Browns' rookie minicamp, the quarterback gave an exclusive interview to the team's YouTube channel. He was asked what he wanted Browns fans to know about him, and he gave the perfect answer:
[00:50] Sanders: "I work hard, and I love the game of football. That's all you really need to know, and you know I ain't disrespectful. I don't have off-the-field problems. So those three main things, that equals success."
Despite a heavy fall during the draft, Shedeur remains positive about the opportunity to play in the NFL. He was the sixth quarterback taken in the 2025 class; Cleveland also took Dillon Gabriel, a quarterback from Oregon, two rounds before Shedeur.
Shedeur Sanders says he's "trying to bring a Super Bowl" to the Cleveland Browns
One of the things he has had a positive influence on since being drafted by the Browns is making an impact in the community. He recently made a surprise appearance to a local high school, and voiced his goal of bringing a Super Bowl to the city:
"I just wanted to come out and see y'all. We working out every day. We've got a purpose, we've got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve. What inspires me to keep going? I would say, knowing that I've got a lot of people watching me. Knowing that I'm a positive influence to the youth. I'm trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl."
Although the Browns have four NFL Championships, the team has not won a title since the 1964 season, before the Super Bowl era. They have also never made a Super Bowl appearance.
