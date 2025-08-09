"Shedeur Sanders made entire NFL look like racist fools" - Skip Bayless goes on scathing rant after Coach Prime's son's sensational debut for Browns

Skip Bayless didn't mince words when addressing Shedeur Sanders' first start in the NFL. The rookie quarterback entered the field as the Cleveland Browns' QB1 against the Carolina Panthers, while Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel sat out this matchup and Tyler Huntley served as Sanders' backup.Sanders did most of the job in the first half, connecting 11 passes on 18 attempts, tallying 103 yards, finding the end zone twice and getting sacked twice. He also rushed the ball four times for 19 yards.After the game was over, with Sanders adding three completions on five attempts while leading a drive that ended on a rushing touchdown, Bayless showered the rookie with positive words. In a 16-minute video rant, the veteran analyst lauded the 23-year-old quarterback and had a go at the teams that didn't draft him.&quot;Tonight, Shedeur Sanders made the entire National Football League look like a whole bunch of petty fools,&quot; Bayless said. &quot;In some cases, racist fools. In many cases, Deion-despising fools. Tonight at Carolina, Shedeur Sanders made all those teams who had 143 chances to draft him before he went 144, he shamed all of them, including the Cleveland Browns, who finally took him in the fifth round.After throwing shade at the Browns owner, Jimmy Haslam, Bayless recalled that he believed Sanders should have been the No. 1 pick in April.&quot;I said before last season college started that Shedeur Sanders should go No. 1 overall.&quot;Sanders spent his last two college seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, where he recorded 651 completions for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He looked like a top prospect coming out of college, but his attitude reportedly didn't sit well with many around the league.Myles Garrett assesses Shedeur Sanders' preseason debutMyles Garrett also shared his impressions on Sanders' long-awaited NFL debut. The defensive end, who didn't participate in this game, shared his opinion on Sanders' first start.“I think it was a great first half. It wasn’t perfect, the team settled in, getting comfortable in the pocket, but more than my evaluation, it’s Kevin’s that matter more than anything.” (03:08)The Cleveland Browns have a crowded quarterback room, but Sanders can take advantage of the ongoing health issues to secure his spot on the roster.