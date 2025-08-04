Shedeur Sanders makes best throws of camp as Dillon Gabriel fights inconsistency: Report

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are the two rookies in a crowded Cleveland Browns quarterback room. They are featuring in training camp and are looking to secure a starting role for the upcoming season.According to The Athletic's Zac Jackson, Sanders is impressing at the camp.&quot;With the two rookie quarterbacks, there’s a clear order: (Dillon) Gabriel, the third-round pick, goes ahead of Sanders and gets more total reps, too,&quot; Jackson wrote on Sunday. &quot;But to say Gabriel has had an up-and-down training camp would be to at least slightly ignore that he has been wildly down (and wildly inaccurate) in recent days.&quot;And though camp stats and camp completions do not tell anything close to the whole story, Gabriel has done nothing to make anyone observing believe he’s ready to be trusted as a No. 2 quarterback.&quot;Jackson added that Sanders has been at his best in multiple practice days.&quot;(Shedeur) Sanders has shown impressive accuracy, and though he has not been razor-sharp every day, he has had the best throw of the day on multiple practice days,&quot; Jackson wrote.&quot;The Cleveland Browns have no plans to rush Sanders into anything and want him to continue developing in their offense. If Sanders can handle pressure and off-schedule plays over the next two weeks in preseason and joint practice settings, he could position himself to play late in the (2025) season.&quot;This news is likely music to Sanders and his fans' ears as he looks to play meaningful snaps in his first NFL season. He was initially tipped to be a first-round pick this year, but fell to the fifth round.The former Colorado Buffaloes star was drafted two rounds after Gabriel. Gabriel also enjoyed an impressive collegiate football career, but he's in a race against time to prove that he's capable of leading an NFL offense. Cleveland's quarterback room also includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and an injured Deshaun Watson.Shedeur Sanders missed one day of training campShedeur Sanders has impressed in training camp, and he's giving Kevin Stefanski a good problem ahead of the preseason. However, Sanders had to sit out Saturday's session due to an injury.According to Athlon Sports, the high-profile rookie watched from the sidelines due to arm soreness. It came after a week of thriving in multiple facets of the camp.Sanders isn't the only Cleveland Browns quarterback dealing with injury issues. According to the same report, Kenny Pickett was also sidelined with a hamstring injury. One-time Super Bowl champ Joe Flacco and 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel took all the reps on Saturday.Sanders' injury isn't seen as camp-ending, and he'll be back in action soon. However, more care must be exercised in Pickett's case due to how tricky hamstring injuries are.