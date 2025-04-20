Shedeur Sanders makes feelings clear on Colorado retiring his jersey amid tanking draft stock

Shedeur Sanders had his No. 2 Colorado jersey retired during CU's spring football game on Saturday. The quarterback was at Folsom Field as part of the festivities while being honored, and thanked the program later on Instagram.

In his post, Sanders appeared to suggest that the timing for his jersey retirement was ideal, with reports around his draft stock plummeting.

"𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝒚𝒐𝒖 @cubuffs 𝒇𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈. #𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒚," Sanders wrote in his IG caption.

Sanders transferred to Colorado in 2023, after playing two seasons at Jackson State. During his two years with the Buffs, the QB completed 651 of 907 passes for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns across 24 games.

In Sanders' first season, CU finished with an underwhelming 4-8 record. However, the quarterback led the Buffs to become one of the most improved teams in 2024, when they posted a 9-4 record.

Sanders also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in his final season at Colorado.

After a strong finish to his collegiate career, many believed that Sanders would be a top-3 pick in this year's draft. However, the QB's draft stock has reportedly been falling ever since he didn't partake in the physical drills at the Scouting Combine.

Shedeur Sanders might still be taken as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Although multiple reports have claimed that Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has been falling in recent weeks, the Colorado QB is still projected to go as a top-10 pick.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, all of whom have picks in the top 10, have been closely linked with drafting Sanders.

Last week, Sanders met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold the No. 21 pick. However, reports claim that the Steelers are not keen on drafting a quarterback in the first round.

