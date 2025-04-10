Shedeur Sanders makes feelings clear on sitting behind Aaron Rodgers after meeting with Steelers

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked about prospects heading into this year's NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback recently visited the Pittsburgh Steelers' facility and discussed some interesting details with Kay Adams on Wednesday.

Since the Steelers are reportedly keen on signing veteran QB Aaron Rodgers as a free agent this offseason, Adams pressed Sanders on the matter. When Adams asked Sanders if the topic came up during his meeting with the Steelers, the Colorado QB denied it.

"No, no, we ain't talking about none of that," Sanders said (1:43).

Adams then asked Sanders how he would feel sitting behind a QB like Rodgers if the Steelers land the four-time MVP this offseason.

"That's the way that things play out and that's how it play out. I wouldn't question what God has planned for me," Sanders said.

Per reports, the Steelers have offered Rodgers a contract. However, the 41-year-old signal-caller is taking his own sweet time in making a decision about his future.

There have also been rumors that Rodgers might consider retirement, but the Steelers are reportedly optimistic that the former New York Jets star will return to the big league for at least one more season.

As things stand, the Steelers do not have a starting QB whom they can rely on for the 2025 season. So, they might be looking at drafting Sanders as a potential last resort option if they fail to sign Rodgers.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is projected as an early first-round pick in 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is regarded as an early first-round pick at this year's draft. The QB boosted his stock during his final year at Colorado when he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also scored four rushing TDs and led CU to an impressive 9-4 record, while getting the team the No. 20 rank in the AP Poll.

Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in his final collegiate season. Now, it remains to be seen where he will land in the pro league.

While the Steelers hold the No. 21 pick in the first round, there is a possibility that Sanders might get drafted before they get their turn. So, they might trade up for the QB if they are thoroughly interested in him.

