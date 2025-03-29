Shedeur Sanders makes his feelings known about Geno Smith amid Raiders draft buzz

Shedeur Sanders has nothing but great things to say about Geno Smith, as he could potentially follow Smith to Las Vegas. The Raiders recently traded for Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, whom they gave the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft for the signal-caller.

Now, with the Raiders as a potential landing spot for Sanders in the draft, there's a possibility the Colorado quarterback could be teammates with Smith in the NFL.

On his "2 Legendary" podcast Friday, Sanders explained that, in his past interactions with Smith, he's found him to be "cool."

"I knew him for a minute, but then I was really excited, you know, that he was able when he went to the Raiders and everything," Sanders said, "and just having a conversation with him and everything, I just feel like he a cool person, and he's somebody you could kick it with."

Check it out here below (at the 18:05 mark):

Smith spent the last six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, serving as the team's starting quarterback for the previous three. Now, he rejoins Pete Carroll in Las Vegas as the former Super Bowl-winning coach attempts to right the ship that is the Raiders.

While Smith is a great veteran to bring into the fold who is likely already familiar with Carroll's offense, drafting a player such as Sanders to learn behind him could set the franchise up with its quarterback of the future.

Will Shedeur Sanders ultimately end up with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025?

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is coming off his senior season with the Colorado Buffaloes, where he established himself as one of the two top quarterbacks the 2025 draft class has to offer. He passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Currently, with the Tennessee Titans holding the first overall selection in April's grand event, early indications suggest Cam Ward would be the quarterback Tennessee selects should it opt to take a chance on a signal-caller.

With that being said, that leaves the Cleveland Browns at second overall or the New York Giants at third overall as the next likely landing spots for Shedeur Sanders. Should both of those teams ultimately pass on him, it's possible Sanders could slip down to sixth overall for the Raiders to pounce.

Of course, if Las Vegas wants him bad enough, general manager John Spytek could always get on the phone and move on up.

