Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on his mindset with one month left for 2025 NFL Draft 

Shedeur Sanders is feeling relaxed ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders and his potential landing spots are one of the hottest topics going into the draft. The 2025 NFL Draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

Sanders on his podcast, "2 Legendary," shared how he's feeling ahead of the draft festivities. The Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller noted that he's feeling "happy" and has no distractions.

Sanders said (at the 00:36 mark):

"I'm in the best place I could be in bro. I'm chilling. I don't have no distractions. I'm living life happy, no distractions.”

Sanders just wrapped up his senior season with Colorado, in which he passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Along with the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward, Sanders is viewed as one of the top two available signal-callers in the draft class. He's expected to be selected anywhere within the first few picks of the first round.

Much has been made of where Sanders will end up when it's all said and done. There have even been some rumors that his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, may even prevent his son from being drafted to a team he doesn't approve of.

Who will take a chance on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick in the draft. It's expected that the Titans are more likely to select Cam Ward over Sanders should they decide to draft a quarterback. Tennessee recently hosted Ward for dinner in addition to attending his Miami Pro Day. As for Sanders, it's more likely he ends up with either the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants.

Cleveland holds the second overall pick in the draft and is reportedly heavily considering taking a quarterback with the selection. The Browns are prepared to move on from Deshaun Watson after his injury-riddled tenure with the club. Sanders could be the spark at quarterback that the organization needs to get back into a position where they can compete for a playoff spot.

As for the Giants, although they signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, it's believed New York could still look at Sanders with their third overall selection, molding him behind Wilson and Winston as their franchise quarterback of the future.

