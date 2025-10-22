Shedeur Sanders makes his thoughts known amid Browns' QB dilemma

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is now occupying the backup quarterback role to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.Sanders took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday to make his thoughts known on the current Browns' QB situation. He wrote,&quot;The greatest lesson I’ve learned through it all is not to worry but to lean on and trust GOD in every situation. Even when I don’t know what to do, I’ve learned that GOD will always guide me. I live stress-free because I know that, no matter what, GOD has the final say over my life.&quot;The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner continued,&quot;I’m able to persevere through trials because I come from a family built on morals, values, and unshakable principles. Growing up, I had access to a lot, and maybe without my understanding shaped my world view, but I’ve realized that peace, purpose, and faith can’t be bought. They have to be built.&quot;Sanders concluded writing,&quot;True success is who you become while waiting on GOD’s timing. GOD’s pace protects what your purpose will one day require.&quot;Shedeur Sanders was a top-tier quarterback during his collegiate football career. He was initially projected to be an early first-round pick before he dropped to the latter stages of this year's draft.However, it's important to note that Sanders has steadily risen in the depth chart since he entered the big leagues.Shedeur Sanders moved two spots up on the QB depth chartShedeur Sanders started his professional football career as the Browns' fourth-string quarterback. He was behind veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart at the start of the preseason.However, Sanders ascended to the QB3 role after Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in August. The trade shook up the chart and saw Flacco become the team's undisputed starter while Gabriel served as backup.Sanders and Gabriel moved up the chart once more when Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals in October. The inter-divisional trade elevated Gabriel to QB1 while Sanders took over the QB2 spot.The Browns are currently 2-5 for the season, with their sole wins coming against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Next up for Sanders and Co. is a trip to New England to face off against a red-hot Patriots side in Week 8.