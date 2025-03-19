Shedeur Sanders might not be built for Cleveland Browns, claims NFL Draft analyst

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has experienced fluctuating draft stock, depending on the mock draft. He has been projected as high as the second overall pick in the NFL draft, while some predictions have him falling out of the first round entirely.

Ad

ESPN's NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. discussed on the most recent edition of "NFL Live" how the Colorado quarterback could not be built to play in Cleveland.

"Shedeur Sanders, I would take," Kiper said. "But I don't know what Cleveland would do. I don't know how Shedeur feels about Cleveland, Deshaun Watson went there because of the money. Cleveland, with Shedeur Sanders in that division, and keep in mind, arm strength is not his forte, so you've got Cleveland weather, Baltimore weather, Pittsburgh weather, Cincinnati weather."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiper continues that it could be just more than Cleveland, but instead, New York could also suffer the same issue with the third pick.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The same thing about the Giants with Shedeur as well, so with Cleveland, that why I thought maybe they would go pass rusher here and look at another one of those quarterbacks down the line, because there are four or five quarterbacks in that next tier bunched together."

Ad

Below is the full clip of Mel Kiper Jr. discussing Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns potentially not working.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders finished eighth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting after winning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He completed 353-of-477 (74.0%) of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions. His 71.8 completion percentage at Colorado is the all-time FBS record.

Where does Mel Kiper Jr. have Shedeur Sanders getting drafted?

In Mel Kiper Jr's latest mock draft, he has Shedeur Sanders being drafted third overall by the New York Giants. He appeared on SportsCenter to discuss how he thinks Sanders is prepared mentally for the NFL.

Ad

"He's a quarterback who has the mentality, I think, that will galvanize an organization and change a culture."

The New York Giants only have Tommy Devito signed as a quarterback on their roster. Throughout the college football season, there has been speculation linking the team to Shedeur Sanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place