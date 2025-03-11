  • home icon
  • Shedeur Sanders might still be in play for New York Jets, NFL analyst claims

Shedeur Sanders might still be in play for New York Jets, NFL analyst claims

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Mar 11, 2025 19:00 GMT
Shedeur Sanders might be selected long before he falls to the New York Jets at seventh overall. However, if he does make it that far down the board, general manager Darren Mougey will have a decision to make.

The Jets have Justin Fields already secured, so getting a premium rookie or riding with the former Steelers quarterback could be quite a quandary.

With only minutes on the clock, he will need to make that decision in advance. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up," NFL insider Dan Graziano gave his read on what the Jets might do (10:48):

youtube-cover
"It depends on what they think of Shedeur Sanders. I know that's the answer. That's always the case. The right way to look at that is, if they like Shedeur Sanders at seven, they think he can be their quarterback of the future, then, yes, I believe they would take him.
"They don't have to now, Justin Fields is a bridge quarterback who has the potential to be more than that, and that's baked into the price."
The Jets signed Fields on a two-year deal worth up to $40 million, with $30 million guaranteed. As such, all signs point to the team expecting to get at least some use out of him. The question is how much and how hungry are the Jets to find their long-term solution in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Exploring Shedeur Sanders' potential fit with the New York Jets

Shedeur Sanders fits with the New York Jets as a backup first and eventual starter later. The Jets quietly have some pieces around the team that could set the foundation for a group that gives him a chance to show what he can do.

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall still offer plenty of potential, showing at least some fireworks with Aaron Rodgers in town. Of course, Justin Fields would get the first crack at trying to make it work.

However, if he struggles to win games like he did with the Chicago Bears and shortly before getting benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sanders would seemingly be set to take over.

The Jets have declared by only signing him for two years that they aren't completely sold, so it would not be a reach to get a premium rookie for safe measure.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," and H/T Sportskeeda.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
