"Shedeur Sanders would never" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel throws pick-6 in his Browns preseason debut vs. Eagles

Dillon Gabriel got his first preseason start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the quarterback's debut didn't get off to a strong start as he threw an interception in the second quarter, which Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba returned for a touchdown.When fans caught a glimpse of Gabriel's pick-six, they had some wild reactions.&quot;Shedeur would never,&quot; one tweeted.Xander @baltimore465LINK@NFL @Eagles @nflnetwork @NFLPlus Shedeur would never.&quot;Shedeur grinning ear to ear rn,&quot; another added.&quot;Hey Shedeur haters go ahead and move the goal post and tell us why Dillon is better,&quot; a third commented.A few others didn't blame Gabriel solely for the pick-six.&quot;That looked intentional by the receiver,&quot; one wrote.&quot;He was balling until that pick!! He just got to settle down,&quot; a fan added.&quot;That's on the b*m a*s receivers,&quot; a user tweeted.Nonetheless, Gabriel seemed to find his rhythm as the game went on. By halftime, he had completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards. The Eagles led 13-12 at the interval.Gabriel was given the start against the Eagles after Shedeur Sanders started in the Browns' 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener.A look at Dillon Gabriel's rookie contract with the BrownsCleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: GettyAccording to reports, Dillon Gabriel signed a four-year, $6,226,322 rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns. His deal included a signing bonus of $1,168,232.The Browns took Gabriel in the third round of this year's draft, with the No. 94 pickGabriel was the first QB the Browns selected, before taking Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick.As things stand, the Browns have not named their QB1 for the 2025 season. However, both Gabriel and Sanders will look to give themselves the best opportunity to start in the regular season.The Browns are likely to use either Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco as their starting QB for the upcoming season. However, Gabriel and Sanders will fight for the backup roles.