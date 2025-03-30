  • home icon
Shedeur Sanders' QB coach claims Titans could change minds on QB after Colorado Pro Day - "Gonna hear something completely different"

By Adam Hulse
Modified Mar 30, 2025 15:13 GMT
Shedeur Sanders 2025 draft outlook

Shedeur Sanders is ranked among the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. Many expect him to be selected within the top 10 picks and the second player in his position.

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick, and while most assume they will go in a different direction, his quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert, thinks that could change after his Pro Day for Colorado.

Colbert said (via The Sick Podcast):

"After Shedeur's Pro Day, I feel like we're gonna hear something completely different. So, I think it's just more about who they're comfortable with at the pick and I feel like that's why they're doing all of this homework, why they're doing the private workouts, why they're going to the Pro Day's, and doing all this stuff.
"I feel like if it was clear-cut, they would have already came out with it, like a lot of people have done in the past, but I think that they're not sure. It's going to go down to the wire to when they figure it out, but I think they would be comforatble with either one of those guys."
If the Titans select a quarterback with the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many assume they will go with Cam Ward. Darrell Colbert suggests that they may change their mind after Shedeur Sanders has his Pro Day.

Shedeur Sanders landing spots in 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders

If the Titans choose Cam Ward with the first overall pick, or if they decide to go with a different position other than quarterback, Shedeur Sanders still has plenty of options for the top of the 2025 NFL Draft this year. Several teams drafting in the top 10 are believed to be looking for a quarterback, even ones who already have a veteran on their roster.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints all represent potential destinations for Sanders. If he were to fall further down the board, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a likely candidate, as they have yet to replace Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for the upcoming season.

Edited by Krutik Jain
