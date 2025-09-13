  • home icon
  Shedeur Sanders reacts as Browns cut Gage Larvadain to accommodate Quinshon Judkins on active roster ahead of Ravens clash

Shedeur Sanders reacts as Browns cut Gage Larvadain to accommodate Quinshon Judkins on active roster ahead of Ravens clash

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 13, 2025 17:46 GMT
Shedeur Sanders reacts as Browns cut Gage Larvadain to accommodate Quinshon Judkins on active roster ahead of Ravens clash [Sources: Larvadin/Instagram, Imagn]

On Saturday, Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns let go of wide receiver Gage Larvadin to make space for rookie running back Quinshon Judkins on the active roster. This move comes just before their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After the news, Deion Sanders' son posted a photo from the team's practice on Instagram. In the picture, Larvadain is wearing a dark brown jersey with the No. 84 and the name “LARVADAIN” on the back.

Sanders is in an orange jersey with the number 12, smiling behind his helmet and fist-bumping Lavardain.

Judkins played well during the preseason and is expected to help in the run game behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. Larvadain, who was an undrafted rookie, was on the edge of the roster, and with the team needing more help at running back, he was the one let go.

The Browns will face the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM ET.

Judkins officially signed with the Browns on September 6 after a delay caused by legal trouble. He was arrested on July 12 in Florida over a domestic violence charge involving a woman he was traveling with. But on August 14, the case was dropped due to a lack of solid evidence and conflicting stories.

Once things were cleared, the Browns gave Judkins a four-year, $11.4 million fully guaranteed contract. He missed training camp and Week 1 against the Bengals. The NFL is still reviewing the situation, so he might face a suspension later. For now, he’s on the active roster and could play in Week 2.

Will Shedeur Sanders play in Browns vs. Ravens Week 2 game?

No, Shedeur Sanders will not play in the Browns vs. Ravens Week 2 game.

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Joe Flacco will remain the starting quarterback, and Dillon Gabriel is the backup. Sanders is currently third on the depth chart and isn’t even running the scout team in practice. Sanders has mostly been watching from the sidelines, while practice squad QB Bailey Zappe is getting more reps.

Sanders signed a four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, worth $4.65 millionafter being picked 144th in the 2025 NFL draft.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

